Atiqa Odho receives severe criticism for calling actors ambassadors of love

Published On: Sat, 17 May 2025 17:37:02 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pakistani showbiz industry senior actor Atiqa Odho has received severe criticism from fellow actors and netizens for calling artists ‘ambassadors of love’.

During a recent interview, Odho said artists are not meant to take a particular side in times of conflict or war.

“We have nothing to do with wars - we are ambassadors of love,” she stated.

Her statement, what she meant to focus on peace, has earned her backlash in the entertainment industry and the wider audience.

Rabya Kulsoom called it a ‘soft image excuse’. Kulsoom said 'Artists who cannot speak up for their country are simply hiding behind soft diplomacy'.

Actor Mishi Khan also called Odho’s statement irresponsible. She said during conflicts, artists must speak openly in support of their country.

Furthermore, she wrote, 'What a senseless comparison from Covid to War. I mean, I expected more or a better statement from Atiqa Odho, who is a veteran artist. Loyalties are good, but not to this extent.'