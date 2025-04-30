Indian actor gets flak for offensive remarks against Hania Aamir

Indian fans call him attention-seeker, C-grade actor

Published On: Wed, 30 Apr 2025 05:37:39 PKT

(Web Desk) – Indian actor Faizan Ansari gets flak for his offensive and uncalled-for remarks against A-lister Pakistani actor Hania Aamir.

Hania Aamir’s fans living in India said Faizan Ansari was a C-grade actor, he left no opportunity to get attention even through unreasonable ways.

One commented, “How can he make such shameful remarks against a lady?” Another said, “He is just trying to grab the limelight.” One comment said, “He is a joker himself and proved it by defaming a girl.”

They said who he is to pass disgusting and abusive words against versatile actor.

Hania Aamir is an actress who has made a name in India. With her dramas ‘Mere Humsafar’ and ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ become blockbusters in India.

She became a household name and she is often seen on Indian media’s socials. She was supposed to be a part of Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 but her part in that film is still in doubt after the Pahalgam attack.

A C-grade Faizan Ansari used Pahalgam incident an opportunity to become relevant, by labelling allegations of prostitution against Hania Aamir.

