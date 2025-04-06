Novelist Alishba Khan honoured with 'Young Women of the Year' award

‘This award is dedicated to my country Pakistan’

(Web Desk) - Pakistani novelist Alishba Khan Barech won ‘Young Woman of the Year’ at the Women Changing the World Awards 2025 at a ceremony in London.

The award recognises exceptional women who have made a significant impact across various sectors, including business, sustainability, education, innovation, and more.

Barech’s win was celebrated not just in Pakistan but around the world, as her achievements in literature and activism continue to inspire.

She was chosen among 12 finalists and was presented the award by the likes of Dr Tererai Trent and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

At just 20 years old, Alishba Khan Barech is already a renowned figure in Pakistani literature.

She holds the distinction of being Pakistan’s youngest novelist and memoirist.

She wrote her first novel at the age of 11 and became the youngest memoirist at 14.

By the age of 16, she had already self-published her work, a testament to her dedication to both writing and self-expression.

Her activism is equally impressive. Barech has worked as a youth ambassador for Unicef Pakistan, focusing on mental health and polio eradication initiatives.

She currently serves as a youth adviser to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and is also a member of the National Youth Council.

In addition, she represents the Quetta Gladiators cricket franchise as a youth ambassador.

She was also the first female Pashtun from Balochistan to earn a merit scholarship to the John Locke Summer University.

Reflecting on her achievement, Alishba Khan Barech expressed gratitude in a heartfelt message: “This award is dedicated with all my heart to my parents, my teachers, my beloved province Balochistan, and my country Pakistan.

“Yesterday, when my country’s name was called among global achievers, it was more than a personal milestone.”

Her win is a powerful reminder that positive change can come from anywhere, and she hopes to continue breaking barriers and inspiring others.