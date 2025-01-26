Deepika Padukone slays in her first ramp walk after motherhood

(Web Desk) - Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who has been on a maternity break and spending quality time with her newborn daughter Dua, decided to return to her work.

She took up her first project after her break by turning the ultimate muse to Sabyasachi for his 25th anniversary fashion show, as a part of celebrating the brand.



While the show was attended by many personalities from Bollywood, she marked her return to the ramp in a chic, fashionable avatar and walked for the designer on this special occasion.

What she wore for the event?

The Pathaan actor marked her first appearance post embracing motherhood as she opened the show for Sabyasachi on its 25th anniversary special show and slayed in white pants, top and trench ensemble with opulent layered necklaces including a choker and a cross-pendant in rubies and diamonds by the couturier.

A stack of bracelets in similar gems sat on top of black leather gloves, and a headband finished the look.

Fans were quick to show their excitement and called her, “The ultimate queen”, “MOTHER”, “mother is mothering”, “truly the queen” with even quickly drawing parallels with legendary actress Rekha as some believed that the actress’ face resembled the latter.