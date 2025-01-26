Govt decides on lifetime ban for actresses promoting vulgarity in theaters

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab's Information and Culture Minister, Azma Bukhari, met with theater owners and expressed stern disapproval over the spread of vulgarity and indecency in theater performances.

During the meeting, Azma Bukhari announced a decision to impose lifetime bans on actors promoting vulgarity and to cancel the licenses of theaters involved in such activities.

She directed the Punjab Arts Council to obtain undertakings from all theater owners and ordered the reopening of sealed theaters after compliance.

The minister emphasised that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif envisions transforming theaters into family-friendly venues. She stressed the importance of producing plays that address social issues and provide guidance to the public.

Azma Bukhari highlighted the historical significance of Punjab's theaters, which were once renowned globally for their uniqueness.

She warned that those interested in promoting obscenity have no place in Punjab's theater scene, stating that theaters must no longer serve as hubs for vulgarity.

The minister also announced plans for new legislation to regulate theaters, ensuring that family-oriented plays receive government support.

She issued a final warning to all theater owners, stating that violations of the rules would result in show-cause notices, fines, and eventual license cancellations if necessary.