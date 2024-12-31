Celebs who appeared on 2024 EDIVA magazine cover

(Web Desk) – Fans flood comments box with praise and appreciation for those A-list stars of Pakistan showbiz industry who graced 2024 EDIVA magazine cover.

Some fans posted the magazine cover on X (formally known as Twitter) and discussed Pakistani celebrities looks.

A user wrote, “Love the way Hania is carrying herself after success but what the heck is Ayesha Omar doing there? Did she do any drama serial this year that I’ve missed?”

Another penned, “uff Humayun looking graceful as always..honestly no one is Pakistan can challenge his aura.”

“Only Mahria Khan is missing in this frame, otherwise it’s complete,” a third noted.

Notably, all the men in the EDIVA magazine cover went for black three piece suite.

Hania Amir and Fahad Mustafa had joined the A-list celebrities who made it to the 2024 EDIVA magazine cover.

Humayun Saeed more, Sheheryar Munawar, Kubra Khan, Ayesha Omar Ushna Shah join other Pakistani celebrities and CEO of a Digital Network, Mohammad Jerjees Seja, for magazine cover.

The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress donned a green dress with her hair parted from a side.

Meanwhile, Fahad looked draper in a formal black three piece suit.

Ayesha excused glamorous vibes in a dazzling enable.

On the other hand, Ushna went for a class look with lavender sari and her hair tied in a lose ponytail.