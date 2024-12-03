Which Pakistanis included in BBC 100 Women 2024 list

Mahrang and Hadiqa included for their determination for humanitarian causes

Published On: Tue, 03 Dec 2024 18:59:10 PKT

(Web Desk) - Women’s role in development, be it societal or economic, cannot be overstated. The BBC 100 Women 2024 is a testament in this regard.

The famous publication features 100 strong and resilient women across the globe. Not only it regards women as a powerful factor in progress, it also acknowledges the heavy toll the ongoing has taken on them.

Among the famous mentioned on the list, two Pakistani women have also been included.

They include Baloch rights activist Mahrang Baloch and musician Hadiqa Kiani.

Mahrang Baloch (Pakistan)

Mahrang Baloch, a leading figure in the Balochistan’s people efforts for peaceful protests against the enforced disappearances.

According to the BBC, “in late 2023, Mahrang led hundreds of women on a 1,600-kilometre march to the capital Islamabad to demand information on the whereabouts of their family members. She was arrested twice during the journey.”

Her own father, it was added, “was allegedly taken by security service officers in 2009 and found dead two years later with signs of torture.”

The doctor has become a prominent activist, under the banner of her human rights group Baloch Yakjehti Committee.

Hadiqa Kiani (Pakistan)

A popular musician Hadiqa Kiani was named on the list for her services to humanitarian causes, particularly for her efforts to provide life-saving items to the victims of the 2022 floods in Pakistan.

She launched Vaseela-e-Raah, which is committed to helping victims in the Balochistan and South Punjab regions.

“She urged the public to assist displaced families and last year, the project announced it had built 370 homes and other facilities in the affected areas,” the BBC said.

