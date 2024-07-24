What gifts do Bollywood stars give at Ambani wedding

Published On: Wed, 24 Jul 2024 17:55:19 PKT

(Web Desk) - The lavish gifts that Bollywood celebrities gave to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at their wedding have been made public.

The wedding that spanned seven months with musical fests and night parties took place in Mumbai on July 14 and drew a large number of Bollywood actors, Indian cricket players, and international celebrities.

Shah Rukh Khan and his spouse Gauri Khan reportedly gave the pair a lavish residence in France for 400 million Indian rupees (INR).

Along with making news, the Bachchan family also did so by giving the newlyweds an emerald necklace valued at INR 300 million.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone gave them a customized Rolls Royce worth INR 200 million, and Salman Khan provided a sleek sports bike valued at INR 150 million.

The Ambanis' close friends Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor presented them a Mercedes worth INR 90 million.

A handcrafted shawl worth INR 2.5 million was presented by Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, and a gold chain worth INR 1.9 million was given by Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Akshay Kumar, who was sick and missed the wedding but was present at the reception, gave a gold pen that was impressively valued at INR 6 million.