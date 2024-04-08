Fans ready to get new song of Ali Zafar on Eidul Fitr

The singer announced giving a generous Eid gift

Mon, 08 Apr 2024 04:36:44 PKT

(Web Desk) - Renowned Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has announced giving a generous Eid gift to his fans on the occasion of Eidul Fitr 2024.

Ali Zafar shared a brief video on the photo and video-sharing app Instagram, along with sharing the news of joy with his fans.

In the video released on Instagram, the singer was seen sharing glimpses of his song “Laila O Laila,” which was released in 2019, with his fans.

Alongside Ali Zafar, the rising Pakistani female singer Arooj Fatima also captivated the audience with her mesmerizing voice.

Later, the singer changed the song with a gesture of his hand, presenting the Sindhi culture with the release of the song “Allay Munja Mar Wara,” followed by adding a Pashto touch with the song “Larsha Pekhawar.”

Furthermore, after presenting three super hit songs from his playlist, the singer surprised his fans by presenting a new song in the form of a surprise.

In the aforementioned video, Ali Zafar announced the release of his new song “Balu Batian” in the Saraiki language on the night of Eidul Fitr.

Ali Zafar, while sharing the video, wrote in the caption, “Get ready for another celebration of diversity, culture, and languages. My Eid gift for you, a big surprise on the night of the moon! “Balu Batian” will be released.”