Lauren Graham reflects on friendship with late Matthew Perry

(Web Desk) - Actor and screenwriter Lauren Graham has shared her unique relationship with the late Matthew Perry.

The two were mostly lifelong friends and they were reported to have dated. Recalling his farewell present to her, she smiled as she thought back to it: "a pickleball set" accompanied by a lighthearted card that read, "Be older."

Graham explained their connection by saying, "He was a friend and a constant, but he was never officially a boyfriend." As she put it, "We would stretch for a year, then he would come back in my life, and he had just come back in my life last year." Their relationship had its rhythms. It's "still really hard to believe" and a "terrible loss" that he passed away.

Graham found some comfort in witnessing his personal growth before his death: "he was so thrilled with how his book was received — and not just because it was a huge success, but because his life’s work kind of became, 'How can I give back? How can I talk about the struggles I had and hopefully help someone else?'"

The two shared a strong bond, with Perry once calling Lauren "one of my favorite people" and adding, "We have great chemistry when working together and it’s fun to work with a close friend."

Matthew Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. The 54-year-old’s death was caused by drowning and ketamine, the LA County coroner said.