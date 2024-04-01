Nisho Begum reveals her emotions after Sahiba's reunion with biological father

Entertainment Entertainment Nisho Begum reveals her emotions after Sahiba's reunion with biological father

Nisho Begum reveals her emotions after Sahiba’s reunion with biological father

Follow on Published On: Mon, 01 Apr 2024 16:51:37 PKT

(Web Desk) - The touching reunion between Pakistani actor Sahiba and her father, who was conspicuous by his absent for a long time, has been making ripples on social media.

However, a now-viral audio tape featuring her mother, Nisho Begum, provides more insight into the touching moment.

According to her, Rambo - Sahiba's husband - got a call during a Karachi show asking him to meet Sahiba's biological father.

Rambo persuaded Sahiba to see her father in spite of her initial reluctance, stressing the value of close family ties.

Though first apprehensive to meet her father, Sahiba stated her pleasure with her upbringing and married life. But after being gently convinced by Rambo, she gave in, demonstrating her deference and compliance with her stepfather's instructions.

Nisho Begum goes on to say that she finally persuaded Sahiba to see Rabbani because she thought it was a proper thing to do. She also emphasizes how Rambo helped Sahiba and encouraged her to honour her biological father.

Sahiba cooked for her father and spent time with him at the reunion as an act of kindness. Nisho Begum highlighted the evolution of their connection over time by reminiscing about an earlier meeting when Sahiba was a young child and didn't know who her father was.