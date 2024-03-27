Ulema want drama-makers to avoid Nikah scenes in plays

(Web Desk) -Islamic scholars have been making headlines on television and social media because of their active participation in television shows during the holy month of Ramazan.

A video clip of a scholar is going viral on Instagram and Facebook in which he has claimed that Nikah, solemnised in a drama scene is a real Nikah, therefore, the drama makers should take necessary measures to avoid such a situation.

He said according to Nikah scenes, many husbands and wives are in the showbiz industry.

Fans are also debating on it. Some are saying that no Nikah can be solemnised without the real details of the two people while others are saying that accepting it in front of the public should be avoided and the shooting should be done in the parts to avoid any complication.

Ulema are educated and learned Islamic doctrine and law scholars.

They are considered the guardians, transmitters, and interpreters of religious knowledge in Islam.

They provide solutions to problems according to the Quran and Sunnah because of their comprehensive knowledge.

In Pakistan, Muslims rely on Ulema and seek guidelines for life from them.

