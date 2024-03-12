Why Omair Rana believes game shows in Ramazan 'distasteful'

Entertainment Entertainment Why Omair Rana believes game shows in Ramazan 'distasteful'

Why Omair Rana believes game shows in Ramazan ‘distasteful’

Follow on Published On: Tue, 12 Mar 2024 16:40:14 PKT

(Web Desk) - Renowned Pakistani actor Omair Rana, who has been seen in a number of television dramas including ‘Pyar Kay Sadqay’ and ‘Sang-e-Mah’, has expressed his concerns about what is shown during Ramazan.

He specifically criticises game shows for their promotion of values that are at odds with the spirit of the month.

Omair expressed his displeasure with Ramazan game shows, stating, “I do have a distasteful aftertaste of the game shows or certain things about the game shows that have happened in Ramazan.”

He elaborated, “I think we have pushed a little anti-Ramazan spirit in those. That used to pinch me that don’t do this. That we should not encourage gluttony and greed, instead, we should talk about humility and empathy.”

The actor, who graced the drama industry with his first Ramazan show ‘Chand Nagar’ stressed that this genre of content should have some relevance to the month.

“It’s not taking away from the [drama’s] humour because humour has become a genre here and I am glad that we can do good comedy but somewhere, subliminally, contextually, there must be a Ramazan element and relevance.”

Entering television after a long familiarity with theatre, Omair has frequently put forward his two cents on storytelling. “It’s because of our expansive journey becoming actors, we have that respect for our craft, for literature, for adab. So, when we get a role that isn’t written nicely or researched properly, we feel that they’re disrespecting literature itself,” the actor acknowledged the wisdom he has acquired from this theatre training in a 2022 interview with host and actor Ahsan Khan.

“At times, it has also happened that I’ve committed to a show and then when the character unfolds, it’s not what was communicated. And then all I can think of is where did I get myself stuck,” Omair divulged. “However, so far I’ve had directors and crew that have managed to make arrangements and adaptations accordingly.”