109th death anniversary of renowned poet Altaf Hussain Hali today

He was a poet, prose writer, critic, biographer and reformer of the nation

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 109th death anniversary of legendary Urdu poet and writer Maulana Altaf Hussain Hali is being observed today (Sunday).

He was simultaneously a poet, prose writer, critic, biographer and reformer of the nation.

Altaf Hussain Hali was born in Panipat, where he also received his early education.

He learnt Arabic and Persian and received support from two renowned poets, Ghalib and Shefta in Delhi. He is also considered as pioneer of contemporary Urdu literature.

Hali paid serious attention to Maulana Mohammad Hussain Azad’s call for reforming the Urdu poetry and Sir Syed Ahmad Khan’s call for rationalism in social, political and educational matters of the Muslims.

He narrated the bad situation of Muslims in his poetry which is famous as “Mussadas-e-Hali”.

His notable works include Muqaddama-i-Sher-o-shairi, Madd-o-jazar-e Islam, Tiryaaq-e Masmoom, Tabaqaat-ul Arz and biographies of Persian poet Sadi, Sir Syed and Ghalib.

Altaf Hussain Hali died on December 31 in 1914.