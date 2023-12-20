Mansha Pasha wants to try her luck in Bollywood

She says she wants to share screen with Jaideep Ahlawat

Wed, 20 Dec 2023 17:20:53 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Renowned Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha has expressed her desire to work in the Indian film industry.

Recently, she participated in a private TV show where she discussed various topics ranging from personal as well as professional lives and her future endeavours in the entertainment world.

Expressing her desire to work in the Bollywood, Mansha Pasha said that if she gets an opportunity to work across the border, she would love to share the screen with Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat.

She added, "I really like Jaideep as an actor and I would love to work with him as a great actor would bring the whole project to the top."

