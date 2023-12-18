Alia Bhatt shares her workout routine during Instagram Q/A session

Mon, 18 Dec 2023

(Web Desk) - Following a practice used by many celebrities now, Bollywood A-list actor Alia Bhatt recently organised a ‘Sunday Fun Day - Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram.

The actor shared all the details of her on-screen glamour, from her exercise regimen to her favourite meals, during the Q&A session.

Responding to a fan query about her workout routine, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor penned a long note detailing all the consistent effort that goes into staying in shape.

"I work out six days a week! Unless I'm traveling or not well,” shared Alia before delving into the rigorous specifics of her routine.

“I do strength training four times a week and yoga/pilates along with some steady-state cardio the rest of the week. But I am always mixing it up because you don't want your body to get too used to anything…Always a work-in-progress kinda girl," Alia added.

In response to a question on what guidance she would give her younger self, she emphasised the value of speaking less and listening more, citing her previous experiences as inspiration.

In November, Alia addressed the subject on the Koffee With Karan 8 sofa, amid a wave of anger over her honest remarks regarding husband Ranbir Kapoor's lipstick preferences. She defended Ranbir's character during the ongoing discussions, saying that he is the antithesis of the labels that are being bandied about.