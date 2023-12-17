Chawmos festival kicks off in Kalash valley of Chitral

Festival is among the three annually held events celebrated by the Kalash people every year

CHITRAL (Web Desk) - The traditional Chawmos festival kicked off formally here in Kalash valley of Chitral.

The festival will include historical festivities including cattle sacrifices, traditional foods from wheat flour, bonfire and cultural dances.

A large number of local and international tourists have also reached Kalash valley to enjoy the rich Chawmos festival.

The festival is among the three annually held events celebrated by the Kalash people every year.

Kalash people marks the end of the fieldwork and harvest by celebrating the festival.

They make their wishes for the New Year while dancing in chorus and dressed in colourful robes.