Like privacy over needless publicity: Ahmed Ali Akbar says his work to prove his mettle

Published On: Fri, 15 Dec 2023 18:19:11 PKT

Pakistan entertainment industry talented actor Ahmed Ali Akbar has finally revealed why he does not hang out with the media enough.

The always enigmatic star Akbar was questioned about why he doesn't like dealing with the media.

"I just like keeping my private life private, and in my professional life, I want my work to speak for itself," he said.

Despite being such a shy person, he joked when asked how he handles the spotlight, saying, "People recognise me in a mask and shades too now."

The actor said he is blessed and has no complaints whatsoever and adds he likes when people meet me and give their reviews regarding his work.

Surprisingly, Akbar choose music when asked what he would do if he could only do one thing. He said acting has been fantastic for him, and his main source of income. But music, is the soul food as nothing else has given him what music has."