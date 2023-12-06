Iman Ali decides not to work with Khalilur Rehman Qamar ever

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Famous Pakistani actor and model Iman Ali has said that she will not work in any drama or movie written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

Recently, the actor appeared as a guest on a private TV show where she spoke openly on various topics.

In response to a question during the program, Iman Ali said that just three days before the shooting of Khalilur Rehman Qamar's film, she refused to work in it and no one had fired me.

Without mentioning the name of the film, she said that even director Nadeem Baig did not forbid me, but she disagreed with the story of the film due to which she refused to work three days before the start of shooting.

Later, she said she will not work in any play or film written by this writer (Khalilur Rehman Qamar).

In response to another question, she named Farhan Saeed as his favorite supporting actor and also praised Humayun Saeed.

