Death anniversary of iconic writer Patras Bokhari today

He was sent to United Nations as a permanent representative of Pakistan in 1950

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The 65th death anniversary of celebrated humorist, educationist, critic, diplomat and writer Patras Bokhari is being observed today (Tuesday).

He was born on Oct 1, 1898 in Peshawar as Syed Ahmed Shah.

He got his early education from Mission High School Peshawar before moving to historic Government College, Lahore (now university) for graduation.

He went to Cambridge for higher education and studied English literature there.

He remained a professor of literature at the Government College Lahore for many years before becoming its principal in 1946.

He also served as Controller General of All India Radio in 1940. He was given a prestigious award by the British government in 1945.

Patras wrote remarkable essays for the readers of literature and they are still relevant even after six decades.

‘Marhoom Ki Yaad Mein’, ‘Kuttay’, Lahore ka Jughrafiya’ and ‘Cinema ka Ishq’ are his famous essays. These essays are part of curriculum in both India and Pakistan.

His collection of essays, ‘Patras Kay Mazameen’, published in 1927, is said to be an asset in Urdu humour.

Prof Patras Bokhari died on Dec 5, 1958 in New York due to cardiac attack.

The Pakistan government acknowledged his immense contribution by awarding him Hilal-e-Imtiaz.