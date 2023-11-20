Taylor Swift creates history by matching Drake as most awarded artist at BMAs

Taylor Swift creates history by matching Drake as most awarded artist at BMAs

(Web Desk) - With her astounding ten wins at the 2023 Billboard Music accolades, Taylor Swift continued her record-breaking streak of success. She now ties Drake for the most accolades overall and is the most rewarded female artist at the prestigious event.

Swift made her impression at the BBMAs despite continuing her Eras Tour leg in South America.

Before her scheduled performance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, she took a minute to thank her supporters for their unwavering support, which helped her win ten awards.

Swift won half of the 20 nominations she got, taking home awards in categories such as Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, and more. In a video posted by the official X handle of the BBMAs, a visibly emotional Swift acknowledged her gratitude and expressed shock at the award.

She expressed her sincere love and appreciation to her fans, who she said were solely responsible for The Eras Tour's success and acknowledged for their devotion for her music.

Taylor Swift ties Drake's remarkable record with 39 BBMA prizes overall with her haul this year, despite not being the most awarded artist at the BBMAs.

Her accomplishments signify the unwavering dedication of her fanbase and her unparalleled talent in the music industry.

