Hareem Shah thanks Australia for teaching India lifelong lesson

(Web Desk) - TikToker Hareem Shah has termed the defeat by Australia to the host nation India in the World Cup final as a lifelong lesson for India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to encourage the Indian players after the final defeat by Australia, in which he appreciated the good performance and hard work of the Indian team in the tournament.

While reposting this tweet, Shah satirized Modi and wrote that ‘Modi ji! Even after so much cheating, they lost’.

In another tweet, She shared an edited photo of Anushka and Virat and tweeted that she thank Australians for teaching shameless Indians a lesson of life.

Earlier, Hareem has also announced to share iPhones after India's defeat in the World Cup.