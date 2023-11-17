UK military's oldest band plays tunes of 'Pasoori' song

Published On: Fri, 17 Nov 2023 17:45:17 PKT

(Web Desk) - The UK Artillery Company Regimental Band, the oldest remaining regiment in the British Army, has perfected the performance of the Pakistani pop hit Pasoori.

The song is an Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s masterwork from Coke Studio Pakistan.

With a history dating back to 1537, the UK Artillery Company Regimental Band is the oldest regiment still in existence in the British Army.

British High Commission in Islamabad tweeted and shared a video with a caption: “The superb UK @HAC_Band have mastered this Pakistani pop anthem... can you guess what it is!?”

The artillery band declared: "Our audiences will find great pleasure in the performance of 'Pasoori,' a song popularised by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill."

The HAC Band played a short concert before welcoming the Corps of Drums to join the band in the finale, boosting the percussion section excellently, and were led by their conductor.

"After the performances, the students were eager to ask us questions and learn tips from our percussionists."

Also, the HAC Band said it is proud to be working in Pakistan, providing musical support to His Majesty The King’s Birthday Parties at The British High Commission.

“The band will perform at engagements throughout the week & are taking the opportunity to rehearse for the next few days,” it said.

Coke Studio Passori was a worldwide sensation that peaked at the top of the Spotify charts and was dubbed in other languages.

"Let's transcend boundaries and bridge distances through compassion, love, and identity," read the caption that accompanied the song's release. It demonstrated its abilities on the global music scene.

Song was written by Ali Sethi by Ali Sethi and Fazal Abbas and composed by Ali Sethi and Xulfi Music.

