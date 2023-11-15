Nadia Jamil, Ushna Shah call out Israeli supporters for callous approach

Entertainment Entertainment Nadia Jamil, Ushna Shah call out Israeli supporters for callous approach

Nadia Jamil, Ushna Shah call out Israeli supporters for callous approach

Follow on Published On: Wed, 15 Nov 2023 19:18:39 PKT

(Web Desk) - The world has not remained silent while Israeli atrocities against Palestinians escalate. Influencers and celebrities are showing support for the Palestinian cause by leveraging their online followings on social media sites like Instagram and X.

Nadia Jamil, an actor and human rights campaigner from Pakistan, has consistently supported calls to stop Israel's cruelty.

In a sequence of images shared on Instagram's grid, the actor called attention to the Palestinian cause.

She provided a video of an old clip of renowned poet Faiz Ali Faiz reading a poem he had written on Palestinian youngsters during his final TV interview.

She also shared a screengrab of a post by literary publisher Verso’s X account which read, “Death on television isn’t death. It’s an image, a recyclable flash of pixelated light accompanied by commentary, chatter, noise, and the obscenity of cliche. But when you’re there, al-Ghoul said, what stands out is the silence.”

The Behadd star told her fans about Walmart's inclusion in the formal boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) appeal by Palestinians in a different post.

She attached a screenshot to the post. The famous person also shared her sadness on Instagram for the Palestinian infants fighting for their lives at al-Shifa hospital in an Instagram story.

Nadia penned in the overlay text, “May these sounds haunt every pro-Israeli massacre and genocide apologist for the rest of their useless lives and beyond.” Actor Ushna Shah is another celebrity to continually post about Palestinian suffering on her social media, urging other influential persons to join her while calling out the silence of others.

Recently, actor Ushna Shah slammed Hollywood actor Emma Watson’s feminist and humanitarian engagements while choosing to stay mum on Israeli brutality.

According to her, Emma Watson's theatrical activism and pseudo-intellectualism have always been obvious in addition to her extremely awful performance as Hermione in Harry Potter.

— Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) November 14, 2023

The Habs star furthered on, “She jumped on the bandwagon to bite the hand that fed her talentless mouth (JK Rowling, who is also a fraud mind you) I’d like to ask, where is she now?” Ushna appreciated Bonnie Wright, the actor who essayed the role of Ginny Weasley in the franchise.

