Asim Azhar responds to trolls during university function

Follow on Published On: Fri, 10 Nov 2023 22:58:49 PKT

(Web Desk) - Recently, a video of musician Asim Azhar that appeared to show him being tromped during a performance at a well-known university went popular on social media.

During a literary festival at a university in Sukkhar, Azhar was subjected to heckling.

The issue started when Azhar received some offensive remarks about his personal life. A few audience members started screaming the name of Hania Aamir in an attempt to mock the singer.

The well-known star and Azhar had previously been involved in an unannounced relationship.

In a moment caught on camera that went viral, Azhar shot back at the misogynistic chants. "university hai ya pagal khaana?" (Is this a madhouse or a university?)" the singer answered.

Beside Azhar also chastised the hecklers asking them to act like responsible adults.

Notably, Azhar had previously been the target of similar fan taunting. He'd once quipped, "Ex ka naam lein gai to boys ko maza nahi ayega (If you mention the ex's name, it won't be fun for the boys)," in response to similar shouts when performing at a school.

