Fans take a dig at Mohib Mirza for labelling all men 'not shareef'

Entertainment Entertainment Fans take a dig at Mohib Mirza for labelling all men 'not shareef'

Fans take a dig at Mohib Mirza for labelling all men ‘not shareef’

Follow on Published On: Wed, 08 Nov 2023 19:45:51 PKT

(Web Desk) - Famous actor Mohib Mirza has answered many personal questions in a recent interview.

He also offered insights on his marriage to celebrated actress Sanam Saeed.

Mirza playfully rejected the notion of being a ‘gentleman’ in response to the question of who is in charge at home, saying that males are inherently incapable of being ‘shareef’.

He just revealed the specifics of his covert marriage to Sanam Saeed as well as the motivations behind it.

During an appearance on another talk show, Mirza disclosed the details of his marriage to Sanam Saeed. In response to the question of why he concealed the marriage for so long, he said, ‘Meri marzi’ (It's my choice).

Their relationship was first made public on Fahad Mustafa's talk programme in March 2023 however, the exact day of their marriage is still unknown.

The actor from ‘Shehr-e-Zaat‘ revealed that he began feeling something for Sanam while they were filming their 2018 drama ‘Deedan’.

The fact that this disclosure implied that he had these thoughts while still married to Aamina Sheikh caused several people to take notice.

In 2019, Mohib and Aamina got divorced and he soon after wed Sanam Saeed.

Mirza has had a great career in Pakistan's Lollywood entertainment business, aside from his personal life.

His most recent drama, "Razia," starring Mahira Khan was well-received and attracted a sizable audience.

