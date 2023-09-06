Hira Mani could have married 6 times but ....

Entertainment Entertainment Hira Mani could have married 6 times but ....

Hira Mani could have married 6 times

06 September,2023 05:41 pm

(Web Desk) - Artist Hira Mani is a vibrant and gifted person who began her career as a host alongside her husband Mani.

She later started acting, and now she also has acted in a movie,

One popular thing about her is that she always speaks her heart out no matter what the repercussions may be.

She has already discussed in an interview how a friend of hers introduced her to Mani and how they eventually began dating.

While she was a guest on Mazaaq Raat, Hra said something extremely special.

Hira revealed that she was a very dil phaink person and if she had not married Mani, she would have been married 5 to 6 times by now.

She thinks she would just like many people as no one would be her complete ideal like Mani is. But as she found Mani she only had a single marriage.