Measures to be taken to promote art and culture: Jamal Shah

Early education of children should be in mother languages, says minister

04 September,2023 01:15 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Caretaker Minister for Culture Jamal Shah said that measures would be taken to acquaint the children and youth with the country's rich cultural heritage.

Addressing an event in Islamabad on Monday, he said that we had a plan to engage the children and produce very relevant cultural material for them based on our indigenous cultural narrative which teaches respect to ecosystem, nature and diversity.

“Our children must know their origin, culture and national heritage,” he said.

The Caretaker Minister regretted that the successive governments did not pay much attention to the promotion of art and culture.

He said that there is a need to inculcate the spirit of ownership in our coming generations.

For this, he emphasised the promotion of local languages. He said that early education of children should be in their mother languages.