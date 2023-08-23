Sarah Khan, family gets tons of love from admirers

23 August,2023 06:29 pm

(Web Desk) - Along with her spouse Falak Shabbir and daughter Alyana Falak, renowned actress Sarah Khan loves to travel.

The "Raqs-e-Bismil" star shared a collection of recent photos from London on her Instagram account after enjoying some joyous times in Paris. She may be seen chilling with her spouse and daughter in the pictures.

Sarah is depicted with khaki trousers and a striped jumper. Falak, on the other hand, surprises the online community by donning a floral attire.

Sarah wrote "London" for the stills rather than a detailed description. She provided her followers with a hint about where she was spotting with the caption.

As soon as she posted her brand-new photos on social media, followers started to leave comments right away.

One of the commenters commended the family, calling them a "beautiful family" in the comments area. Another user chose one of the many emoticons to honour the well-known family.

Sarah Khan has amassed 11 million Instagram followers as a result of her unwavering work ethic and commitment to her career.

