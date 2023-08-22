National literary conference on the cards to promote heritage: Jamal Shah

Entertainment Entertainment National literary conference on the cards to promote heritage: Jamal Shah

There will be discussion on art, literature, culture and heritage of Pakistan

22 August,2023 03:41 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah has said that national level literary conference on linguistics and folk literature would be organized soon, aiming to promote literature and folk literary heritage.

In an interview with APP, Jamal Shah said that the conference would offer a platform for regional literary academies from across the country and academicians to present and discuss the languages, cultures, and literature.

The minister said that he has issued directions to the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) and the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) to initiate work on organizing national-level literary conferences.

Syed Jamal Shah emphasized the need of educating children with local literature and storytelling to arise their interest in reading to enhance their intellectual caliber as juvenile literature played a crucial part in education providing both knowledge and entertainment.

Talking about cultural narrative, he said that the cultural narrative should be based on our rich cultural heritage, adding that the country’s valuable heritage should be our identity.

Jamal Shah stressed for educating youth about folk heritage, culture, and art, adding that Pakistan’s culture, art, and society are heavily influenced by its diverse historical background, starting from the ancient Mohenj-o-Daro to the more recent Mughal era.

