Parineeti Chopra's fiance Raghav Chadha suspended from Parliament

Entertainment Entertainment Parineeti Chopra's fiance Raghav Chadha suspended from Parliament

Parineeti Chopra’s fiance Raghav Chadha suspended from Parliament

14 August,2023 10:45 pm

(Web Desk) - Raghav Chadha, a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the fiance of Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra, has been unexpectedly suspended from the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of India's Parliament.

The suspension follows accusations of Chadha's signature forging, which allegedly involved the forged signatures of five Rajya Sabha MPs. According to reports, the goal of this operation was to send the Delhi Services Bill to a select committee.

Piyush Goyal proposed the move to suspend Chadha, who he charged with violating parliamentary privilege and acting unethically.

Even though Chadha denied any misconduct and said that only names, not signatures, were needed, the suspension is still in place until the committee of privileges report is submitted.

Despite this political scuffle, Chadha's relationship with Parineeti Chopra is still a source of joy. Recently, the pair celebrated their engagement and posted happy pictures on social media.



