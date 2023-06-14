Hollywood actor Treat Williams dies in accident

14 June,2023 04:58 am

Lahore (web Desk) - Hollywood actor Treat Williams died in a motorcycle accident in the US state of Vermont. He was 71 years old.

According to the police, at around 5 PM, an SUV was turning left when it collided with Williams' motorcycle. Despite his efforts to avoid the collision, Williams couldn't escape and was thrown off his motorcycle and sustained severe injuries.

The actor was transported to medical centre in New York via air ambulance but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Treat Williams had a career spanning over 50 years in the film industry, and the 1970s era was paramount tenure of his fame. Treat Williams appeared in more than 120 TV dramas and films.