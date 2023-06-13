29 years old Korean actress dies after falling down stairs

13 June,2023 10:11 pm

(Web Desk) – South Korea’s famous drama star Park Soo-young died falling down the stairs.

The incident occurred in Jeju island when the actress was coming to her house but, unfortunately, her foot slipped from the stairs and she fell.

She was taken to the nearest hospital but doctors pronounced her dead saying she had succumbed to her injuries.

It is reported that the actress was expected to perform at the Jeju soon but life preferred otherwise.

Meanwhile, the actress’ mother has decided to donate her organs.