Arshad Warsi calls himself 'underrated' actor

He calls himself underused actor in the industry despite giving many hits

12 June,2023 11:57 pm

(Web Desk) – Arshad Warsi is a big name in the Bollywood industry but he thinks he has not achieved his true potential.

He called himself underrated and underused actor in the industry despite giving many hits like Munna Bhai MBBS, Jolly LLB, Hulchul and Lage Rahe Munna Bhai.

In an interview, he said, “I could have done many, many projects. There are many projects that I was supposed to do, but last minute it went to other people. I realised they shouldn’t have done that, because I would have done a far better job. So yes, I am underrated and underused.”

While responding to a question whether he was underutilised, he said, “Oh yes, I get that all the time. I know I can do much more, I know I could have done much more. All actors feel that but yes, I think I am quite under used.”

Arshad started his career as Mahesh Bhatt’s assistant director for film Kaash and later made his acting debut in 1996 with film, Tere Mere Sapne.

He rose to fame after giving a phenomenal performance in Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS with the unforgettable role of circuit.





