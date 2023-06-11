Kriti Sanon to try luck as producer in digital film

Entertainment Entertainment Kriti Sanon to try luck as producer in digital film

She says she is pursuing her passion

11 June,2023 11:12 pm

(Web Desk) – After a somewhat successful carrier as actress in many Bollywood hits, the beauty kriti Sanon is all set to embark on a new journey as a producer.

She said in an interview that she is just following her passion and added acting is also one of her dreams while urging other to follow suit.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the gorgeous said,”When you are passionate about something, you will do it well and if you make your passion your career, you will never feel like you are working and I think that is very important. Today, whether I am an actor or an entrepreneur, it's all come from passion.”

The ‘Dilwale’ actress has many new movies coming shortly including The Crew with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu and Ganapath in which she would be seen doing what she does best with Tiger Shroff.

