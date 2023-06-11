Naseeruddin Shah tenders apology over 'Sindhi remarks'

Says he was ill-informed about Sindhi language

11 June,2023 08:06 pm

(Web Desk) – After his remarks that the Sindhi language is not spoken in Pakistan went viral and sparked a controversy, famous actor Naseerudin Shah has apologised to the Sindhi community.

He said he was ill-informed over the point, adding that it was necessary to criticise him so much over just giving an opinion.

He said, "OK OK I apologise to the entire Sindhi-speaking population of Pakistan who I seem to have deeply offended by my mistaken opinion. I admit I was ill informed but is it necessary to crucify me for that? “Let him who is free from…” as Jesus said."

He also took criticism lightly and said he is enjoying being called an ignorant and said it is quite a change.

Earlier, actor Naseeruddin Shah sparked a controversy by his blatant claim that 'Sindhi is no longer spoken in Pakistan.'

He voiced this bizarre opinion while giving interview to “Tried and Refused productions” for the promotion of his latest TV series ‘Taj’.

Predictably, the netizens reacted strongly to the words of Shah and reminded of the fact that Sindhi is spoken in Pakistan.

Some also urged the actor to “come to Sindh.



