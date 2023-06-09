Tributes for Aamir Liaquat on his first death anniversary

Entertainment Entertainment Tributes for Aamir Liaquat on his first death anniversary

He achieved success in political, entertainment fields

09 June,2023 08:37 pm

(Web Desk) – Aamir Liaquat Hussain gave a new look to the TV shows covering Ramzan. Not given the due respect as much he deserved during the final moments of his life, he passed away on June 9, 2022.

After one year of him leaving this world, he is being remembered by fans and the relatives.

Dr Bushra Iqbal, a TV celebrity and former wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain, remembered the late TV icon on his first death anniversary on Friday.

— Dr Bushra Iqbal (@DrBushraIqbal) June 9, 2023

"May Allah reward him many times for all his good deeds," she prayed.

— Dr Bushra Iqbal (@DrBushraIqbal) June 9, 2023

Career of Aamir Liaquat

Born on July 5, 1971, Aamir Liaquat preferred both politics and TV side. His parents Sheikh Liaquat Hussain – a politician - and Mahmooda Sultana - columnist – were equally successful in their respective professions.

In 2002, he ran for parliamentary office in Karachi's NA-249 constituency on a Muttahida Qaumi Movement ticket.

After winning the seat, he served as minister of state for Religious Affairs from 2004 to 2007 and then resigned on the request of his party.

He again won the National Assembly seat in 2018 when he contested polls from NA-245 under the banner of PTI.

He hosted game shows and Ramzan transmissions in various private channels and earned laurels.