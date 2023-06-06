Pakistani dramas heartthrob Wahaj Ali poured love from India

Actor says he is humbled and grateful for the love shown

06 June,2023

(Web Desk) – Wahaj ali, a talented Pakistani actor who has recently earned fame for his work in the drama ‘Tere Bin’ is also attracting love and admiration of fans from India.

Children from an NGO of India also expressed their emotions for Wahaj as the actor completed his three million followers on Instagram.

Video of children has gone viral on the social media in which they can be seen holding pictures of the actor with “I love You” written on them.

Heartthrob Wahaj Ali responded to the post by saying that he is indebted to the love he has been shown while also mentioning he is sending love and prayers from Pakistan.

"This is the sweetest gesture of encouragement, i have ever received. I am also unable to send any thankyou gifts from Pakistan to India, for you and these beautiful children, but I pray from the bottom of my heart that God bless you all. Ameen," he said in a post.