Zayn Malik to share stage with Simone Ashley in 10 lives

Chris Jenkins will direct the movie under the production of 10 lives Ltd

05 June,2023 05:42 pm

(Web Desk) – Zayn Malik, a renowned musicians with many hit albums, would now be seen performing in a movie with The Little Mermaid’s actress Simon Ashley and three times BAFTA winner Mo Gilligan.

Chris Jenkins would direct the movie under the production of 10 lives Ltd by Guy Collins and Sean Feenay.

The movie is about a spoiled and selfish cat who takes things for granted. But she begs for tenth life after losing the remaining nine lives. His wish, at last, is fulfilled but with some conditions.

Almost a week before the formal announcement of the movie, Zayn Malik praised the support of his fans extended to him in a Twitter post saying he “owes” his life to his fans.

