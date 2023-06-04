Odisha train accident Salman Khan Vivek Agnihotri and Manoj Bajpayee pay tributes call it tragic and very shameful

Several celebrities expressed condolences

04 June,2023 09:18 am

ISLAMABAD, (Online) - Balasore train accident: 238 passengers were killed and 900 injured in Odisha. Salman Khan, Vivek Agnihotri, Manoj Bajpayee, and Sonu Sood extend condolences.

Hours after the Balasore train accident in Odisha which killed at least 238 passengers and injured 900 others, several celebrities expressed condolences.

Celebrities react to the train mishap on Twitter

Taking to Twitter, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared a video posted by news agency ANI. He wrote, "Tragic and very shameful. How can three trains collide? Who is answerable? Prayers for all the families. Om shanti."

Actor Manoj Bajpayee reacted to a news piece about the tragic accident and tweeted, "So so horrific! So Tragic!" Sunny Deol wrote on Twitter, "Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore. My condolences to the families of those who died in this train accident and I pray to the Almighty for the speedy recovery of the injured. #TrainAccident."

Salman Khan tweeted, “Really saddened to hear about the accident, May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace, protect and give strength to the families and the injured from this unfortunate accident.”

Parineeti Chopra wrote on Twitter, “I’m praying for everyone involved in the horrible accidents in Odisha. Wishing for the families, friends and loved ones to find strength and heal as soon as possible. God bless everyone.”

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Heartbreaking to see the visuals from the tragic train accident in Odisha. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. My thoughts and condolences to the families of the affected during this difficult time. Om Shanti.”

Jr NTR also shared a post on Twitter, "Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident. My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time."

Sonu Sood posted a photo of the train accident site on Twitter with a broken heart emoji. He also added the hashtag 'Odisha train accident'. Nimrat Kaur also tweeted, "Deeply saddened to learn of the horrific train tragedy in Odisha. May the aggrieved find strength in this grave hour. Prayers and profound grief."

Celebrities take to Instagram and react to the train accident

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Gutted about the loss of so many lives in the train accident in Odisha. Praying for the souls of the deceased and their families."

Taking to their Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor and Dia Mirza shared posts consisting of helpline numbers. Varun Dhawan posted a photo, on Instagram, of the accident site. He wrote, "Heartbreaking (folded hands emoji)." Masaba Gupta also shared a post on the accident with a broken heart emoji.

What happened at the train accident site on Friday evening

The mishap, involving two passenger trains and a goods train, took place on Friday. In the evening, the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on its way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks at Bahanaga Bazar of the South Eastern Railway in Balasore. The incident took place at 7.10 pm around 140 km from Kharagpur in West Bengal.

The Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express arriving from the opposite direction on a parallel track rammed into the derailed coaches of the Howrah bound train. Some derailed Coromandel Express coaches hit a stationary goods train on the third track.

"As per the information received till now, there are 238 casualties. Around 650 injured passengers have been taken to the Hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro," news agency ANI quoted the South Eastern Railway.