Sharmeen Obaid to direct Gucci CHIME featuring Alia Bhatt, Serena Williams

Gucci CHIME is a television campaign that focusing on gender equality

02 June,2023 06:01 pm

(Web Desk) – Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy , who has already earned laurels by directing various popular movies, would now be seen directing a Gucci CHIME campaign featuring Julia Roberts – Hollywood actress, Alia Bhatt – Bollywood actress - and Serena Williams – renowned tennis player.

Gucci CHIME is a television campaign focusing on gender equality. Over the years, various celebrities – ranging from sports to movies – have participated in this effort.

She said in her post on Instagram, “When we got everyone in their chairs and the cameras started rolling the conversations always ended with people saying we have to ensure that the world moves towards gender equality! In the fight for a more gender equal world who do you chime for?”

Ms Chinoy has directed various movies that included many acclaimed artists such as Annie Lennox, Halle Bailey, Julia Roberts, Idris Elba, Alia Bhatt, Serena Williams and John Legend.

In a press release, the director said “the commitment of Gucci CHIME to amplify voices over the last decade speaks to me and my work. Each film in this new series is an important reminder of why we need to champion the voices of those who are working to create change. I hope this campaign will reinvigorate conversations around the world so that everyone feels the urgency to contribute towards creating a more gender-equal future,” the director said in a press release.

Gucci raised $3.9 million to support girls and women around the world in 2013 through a concert named The Sound of Change: LIVE in which various renowned artists such as Beyoncé, Florence Welch, John Legend, Jennifer Lopez participated