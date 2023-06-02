Emotional Boney Kapoor misses his wife Sridevi on 27th wedding anniversary

02 June,2023 05:53 pm

(Web Desk) - Boney Kapoor, Sridevi's husband, shared a special post on Instagram wishing his late wife a happy 27th wedding anniversary.

In the caption, Boney mentioned how much he misses her every day while posting a picture from one of their vacations.

“1996 2nd June we got married in Shirdi, today we complete 27yrs”, wrote Janhvi Kapoor’s father.

It left fans and celebrities emotional, bringing back memories of the veteran actress who passed away in 2018 with one fan commenting “she is always with you forever.”