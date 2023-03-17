Comedian reveals rejecting Indian citizenship offer

Entertainment Entertainment Comedian reveals rejecting Indian citizenship offer

Comedian reveals rejecting Indian citizenship offer

17 March,2023 11:43 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Famous Pakistani actor and comedian Shakeel Siddiqui revealed that he once turned down an offer for Indian citizenship. The renowned comedian, who made a name for himself in both Pakistan and India, shared this revelation during a recent digital podcast where he talked about his personal and professional experiences.

Mr Siddiqui is part of the Pakistani showbiz industry for many years and also worked in India, where he earned millions of fans across the border.

He performed with other Bollywood stalwarts like Shahrukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. During the podcast, Siddiqui expressed his respect for the Indian people and spoke about the importance of mutual respect between the two countries.

"I told my friend that a person who does not respect his mother will not respect you, so I cannot accept the offer for Indian citizenship," he said.

The actor added that he believed there was nothing wrong with acquiring citizenship, citing that many Pakistanis acquired American citizenship.

Mr Siddiqui's rejection of Indian citizenship was a reflection of his deep love and respect for his country and his desire to maintain a strong cultural identity.

