Ranbir reveals Alia is better mother than wife

13 March,2023 07:52 pm

Mumbai (Web Desk) - Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up about his personal life, leaving fans surprised and amused. The actor revealed that he thinks Alia is a better mother than a wife.

During the interview, the actor was asked whether Alia Bhatt was a good wife or a good mother. To which, Kapoor replied, "She is wonderful in both but I think she is better as a mother.”

Kapoor also revealed that his daughter Raha started showing her personality, and he hoped she did not go after her mother. "I want Raha to be influenced by my personality and not by her mother’s because I will not be able to control two women like Alia at home," he joked.

