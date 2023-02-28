Ali Zafar's recipe for economic boon

28 February,2023 07:50 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Ali Zafar, Pakistan’s famous actor-cum-singer, has advised the government on how to bring economic prosperity.

Mr Zafar looks active on social media and he has also given his opinion on the problems facing the country and the world. The country is passing through economic turmoil and Ali Zafar has voiced his opinion for the betterment of the country’s problems.

He advised the government to focus on the country’s tourism sector as this sector alone can bring a lot of revenue for the country. He asked the government to focus on the northern areas for bringing economic relief in the country.

One of Twitter’s users said the vision was needed for this approach. To which, Ali Zafar replied, “whatever is good for the country should be done.”

