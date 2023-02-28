Moomal Khalid wows fans with dazzling snaps

28 February,2023 07:13 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Pakistani showbiz industry has been blessed with many stars, who rose to prominence. Actress Moomal Khalid is among them, and she captivated the attention of fans in no time, courtesy of her exceptional acting skills.

Like many other celebrities, Moomal is also an avid social media user and continues to enthrall fans by dropping her posts on regular basis. Taking to Instagram, she posted a set of two photos.

She is seen in the photos wearing a bluish-checkered outfit with minimal makeup. The way she poses for the clicks by flashing a smile on her face, takes the pictures to another level.

Fans began to leave comments immediately after the diva shared her glimpses. In the comments section, one of the users penned, "Looking gorgeous,", another user wrote, "Pretty.". Some of the fans also expressed their sentiments by dropping plenty of emoticons.

The way, Moomal has continued to inspire her fans over the years with her acting abilities has helped the starlet amass over 381,000 followers on her Instagram account.