Sarah Khan's daughter Alyana Falak piques curiosity

21 February,2023 06:37 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Noted actress Sarah Khan always managed to capture the spotlight of her fans, with her exceptional acting skills and jaw dropping content on social media.

She undoubtedly has a special feelings for her daughter, Alyana Falak, as her social media account is loaded with plenty of glimpses of Alyana.

Now, the "Raqs-e-Bismil" star shared a glimpse of Alyana, spotted at the airport. In the video, the cute baby was seen walking while holding a beautiful bag in a pinkish colour.

For the caption of the post, Sarah wrote, "Airport look." After sharing the post on social media, fans wasted no time in leaving their feedback in the comments section. Other netizens dropped plenty of emoticons.

In the comments section, one of the users penned, "Our prayers are with Alyana," and another of the followers termed Alyana as "princess."

Due to her dedication to showbiz and her catchy content on social media, Sarah has amassed over 10.2 million followers on Instagram.

