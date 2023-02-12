Aliya Ali piques curiosity with striking photos

Entertainment Entertainment Aliya Ali piques curiosity with striking photos

Aliya Ali piques curiosity with striking photos

12 February,2023 08:56 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Renowned television actress Aliya Ali is leaving no stone unturned to continue inspiring her fans.

With a series of snaps, the diva captured the attention of netizens on Instagram. In the photos, she is seen at the beautiful location, where there are a variety of plants.

In one of the photos, she is seen posing for the photo by flashing a smile. In the snaps, she is seen wearing a traditional greenish-colored garment.

Fans started to pen their thoughts in the comments section, one of the users penned, "Beautiful," and another of the netizens wrote, "Very nice."

Another of the fans heaped praise on the actress by dropping plenty of emoticons.

The actress continued to steal the spotlight with her exceptional acting and catchy content on social media. On her Instagram account, Aliya has managed to bag over 879,000 followers.

