Karen Forbes shot dead in South Africa

Aka was targeted outside nightclub along with his friend, both shot by gunmen on way to car, Police

12 February,2023 02:45 am

DUBLIN (Web Desk) - 35-year-old rapper Karen Forbes, also known as Aka, was shot dead in Durban, South Africa.

Police said that Aka was targeted outside a nightclub in Durban along with his friend both of whom were shot by gunmen on their way to their car, according to media reports. The police added that the rapper and his friend lost their lives on the spot, Aka suffered six bullet injuries.

The rapper's new music album is set to be released on February 27. Rapper Aka has won several South African music awards and has also been nominated several times for America's Black Entertainment Television Award (BET).