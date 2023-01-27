Munna Bhai, Circuit ready to be filmed together, again

Entertainment Entertainment Munna Bhai, Circuit ready to be filmed together, again

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi will be part of Munna Bhai sequal

27 January,2023 06:16 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - The top acting duo in Indian cinema, Munna Bhai and Circuit, are getting ready to work together once more. The upcoming movie s poster has also been published.

After nearly 17 years apart, Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are reportedly ready to work together once more. Both actors have posted the movie s poster on social media.

https://twitter.com/ArshadWarsi/status/1618502900694798341?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1618502900694798341%7Ctwgr%5E97f550b9ad544b4e278778e898479d9683c65309%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Furdu.dunyanews.tv%2Findex.php%2Fur%2FEntertainment%2F693841

Although the performers did not reveal the title of the movie, there is a surge of joy among the fans upon viewing the poster, which has both stars standing in a cell in prisoner s garb.

We had to wait longer than you, but now that it s over, Sanjay Dutt shared the movie s poster and said, "I m delivering a full of fun film alongside my brother Arshad Warsi."

https://twitter.com/duttsanjay/status/1618497698734444544?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1618497698734444544%7Ctwgr%5E97f550b9ad544b4e278778e898479d9683c65309%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Furdu.dunyanews.tv%2Findex.php%2Fur%2FEntertainment%2F693841

It should be mentioned that Sanjay Dutt played the character of "Munna" and Arshad Warsi played the role of "Circuit" in the movies "Munna Bhai MBBS" and its sequel "Lage Raho Munna Bhai," and the two were extremely much appreciated.